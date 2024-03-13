Dylan Cease trade to the San Diego Padres is reportedly being finalized

The San Diego Padres have reportedly made a move to bolster their starting pitching staff acquiring Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan just as the Padres had finished playing a Cactus League game Wednesday against the Oakland A's. After the ESPN report, multiple other Major League Baseball insiders reported the trade was being finalized. Neither the Padres nor the White Sox have confirmed the trade yet.

BREAKING: The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire right-hander Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 13, 2024

Cease, 28, was the runner up for the AL Cy Young award in 2022 but is coming off a down year. After compiling a 2.20 ERA two seasons ago, it went up to 4.58 last year. Despite the down year, Cease is considered a front line starting pitcher and one of baseball's best strikeout pitchers, with at least 10.0 punch outs per nine innings in four of his first five seasons.

Cease is under team control for this season and next, making only $8 million in 2024.

Cease figures to slot in as the Padres number 3 starting pitcher behind Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.

As for which players the Padres are sending to Chicago in the trade? It's unclear at this time which players the Padres will shipping out to finalize this deal.