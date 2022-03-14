Report: Teddy Bridgewater agrees to one-year deal with Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the biggest names in the free agent quarterback market has found a new home.

Teddy Bridgewater reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The #Dolphins are signing QB Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal, per source. He'll back up Tua Tagovailoa. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

This will be Bridgewater’s fifth career NFL team and fourth in four seasons. He began his career in Minnesota before heading to the New Orleans Saints in 2018 to back up Drew Brees. After two seasons behind Brees, Bridgewater was the starting QB for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and starter for the Denver Broncos in 2021. His season came to an end when he suffered a head injury against the Bengals in Week 15.

Bridgewater is going to be the Dolphins’ QB2 in 2022 behind Tua Tagovailoa. Bridgewater had 3,052 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions across 14 starts for the Broncos last season. By comparison, Tagovailoa had 2,653 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 13 games for the Dolphins in 2021.

With injuries a concern for Tagovailoa in the past, first-year head coach Mike McDaniel now has a veteran QB with a track record as a capable backup.



Bridgewater isn’t the only notable deal for the Dolphins on Monday. The team also reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.