Pulling rank, 24th ranked San Diego State rolls to a win at Air Force and moves into a 1st place tie in conference

Days before Tuesday nights game at Air Force, San Diego State basketball head coach Brian Dutcher compared the game and travel to Colorado Springs to a trip to the dentist.

"It's like going to the dentist," said Dutcher. "Everybody knows you got to go, but you don't want to."

Well, the Aztecs so-called trip to the dentist was actually pretty painless.

San Diego State made 8 first half 3-pointers, lead by 25 points at halftime and cruised to a 77-64 victory over the Falcons.

Reese Waters made 4 first half 3 pointers and led SDSU with 12 first half points as the Aztecs jumped out to a 45-20 lead at the break.

Reese is en fuego 🔥🔥🔥

How good was SDSU shooting the basketball?

The Aztecs were shooting over 70% as a team until the 13 minute mark of the second half. SDSU finished the game by shooting 52% from the field and making 11 of 21 3-pointers.

For the game SDSU had 4 players score in double figures, lead by Waters game high 15 points.

With the win, combined with other results from conference play on Tuesday, SDSU moved into a 4-way tie for 1st place in the Mountain West Conference. SDSU, New Mexico, Boise State and Utah State all have 7-3 conference records.

Next up for SDSU is another Mountain West Conference road game, Friday at Nevada.