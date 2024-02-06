San Diego State basketball

Pulling rank, 24th ranked San Diego State rolls to a win at Air Force and moves into a 1st place tie in conference

San Diego State improved to 18-5 overall with a win over Air Force on the road Tuesday night. SDSU now shares the Mountain West Conference lead with 3 other teams.

By Todd Strain

Days before Tuesday nights game at Air Force, San Diego State basketball head coach Brian Dutcher compared the game and travel to Colorado Springs to a trip to the dentist.

"It's like going to the dentist," said Dutcher. "Everybody knows you got to go, but you don't want to."

Well, the Aztecs so-called trip to the dentist was actually pretty painless.

San Diego State made 8 first half 3-pointers, lead by 25 points at halftime and cruised to a 77-64 victory over the Falcons.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Reese Waters made 4 first half 3 pointers and led SDSU with 12 first half points as the Aztecs jumped out to a 45-20 lead at the break.

How good was SDSU shooting the basketball?

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres Feb 5

‘Rocket science applied to baseball:' A trip inside San Diego Padres and PLNU's new biomechanics lab

San Diego Seals Feb 4

The San Diego Seals score 11 straight goals, including 6 by Austin Staats, as they roll to a 16-5 win

The Aztecs were shooting over 70% as a team until the 13 minute mark of the second half. SDSU finished the game by shooting 52% from the field and making 11 of 21 3-pointers.

For the game SDSU had 4 players score in double figures, lead by Waters game high 15 points.

With the win, combined with other results from conference play on Tuesday, SDSU moved into a 4-way tie for 1st place in the Mountain West Conference. SDSU, New Mexico, Boise State and Utah State all have 7-3 conference records.

Next up for SDSU is another Mountain West Conference road game, Friday at Nevada.

This article tagged under:

San Diego State basketball
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us