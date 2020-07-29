Positive Covid-19 Test Postpones San Diego Loyal Match

The San Diego Loyal’s soccer match vs. LA Galaxy II scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.



About 90 minutes before kickoff, the Loyal sent out a press release wtih the following announcement, "Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after covered individuals scheduled to be involved in tonight’s match tested positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing."



The individuals have been immediately isolated at home, demonstrating no symptoms, and in good spirits under the care of team physicians. All league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed.



NBC 7 reached out to Loyal public relations and asked if the positive Covid-19 test came from someone associated with the Loyal franchise or the Galaxy franchise? The response we received simply stated, "We cannot discuss anything outside of what is in the release. Hope you understand. "

The San Diego are 3-1-1 through 5 games of the United Soccer League.