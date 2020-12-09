Padres Extend Invite to Four Minor League Clubs

The Padres announced that they've extended invitations for affiliation to four Minor League Baseball teams Tuesday, with changes coming across the baseball landscape.

The club plans to continue its relationships with El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple-A), Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A) and Lake Elsinore Storm (Low-A). After a two-year absence, the San Antonio Missions are set to return as San Diego's Double-A affiliate. They were part of the Padres' developmental system from 2007-2018.

“We’re eager and excited to continue our long-standing relationships with El Paso, San Antonio, Fort Wayne and Lake Elsinore,” Padres General Manager A.J. Preller said in the team's announcement. “They have been valued partners of the Padres throughout our player development system for many years, and each of their respective communities have supported their teams and welcomed our players and staff with open arms.”

Tri-City, their former short season Class-A club, will now serve as the Angels' High-A affiliate. Amarillo was home to the Padres' Double-A team the last two years, and will now join the Diamondbacks' system.

Fort Wayne is the Padres' longest running affiliate, at 22 years. Lake Elsinore has partnered with the organization for 20, while El Paso has been San Diego's Triple-A affiliate since 2014.

After missing out on the Minor League season in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19, MLB ended affiliations with more than 40 clubs. Each organization extended invitations to teams in four cities - bringing the total down to 120.

