On Friar Podcast: Win Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains for Return to Postseason

A five-game win streak allowed the Padres to brush off what could've otherwise been a major setback.

By Darnay Tripp

The Cardinals ended the Padres' five-game win streak Thursday, but renewed hope around the Friars remains after a bounce back week. Derek and Darnay discuss Joe Musgrove's abbreviated appearance, and the rotation's string of lights out starts. How would you stack the starters in a Wild Card series? The guys share their thoughts.

As long as the Padres claim a Wild Card spot do we care which one it is? The last week might be the best example of Bob Melvin's impact. Derek has lost hope that the Padres can beat the Dodgers in the postseason. And Darnay thinks Albert Pujols should come back to get to 700 homers if he doesn't reach the milestone this season.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

