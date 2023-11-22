Padres

On Friar Podcast: Why Mike Shildt is right for the Padres with Greg Garcia

Greg Garcia came up through the St. Louis system with Mike Shildt, and is now thrilled to see him take over in San Diego.

By Darnay Tripp and Fernando Ramirez

We get a better idea of who Mike Shildt is and how he'll manage the Padres with a hand from San Diego guy and former Friar Greg Garcia. He explains how Shildt picks the right times to get fired up, and does players a favor by taking tough decisions out of their hands. What is yellow-padding and how could it help the Padres? How will Shildt navigate tough conversations and manage big personalities? And what's the best advice Greg got from the new Padres' skipper.

