On Friar Podcast: Why Mike Shildt is right for the Padres with Greg Garcia

We get a better idea of who Mike Shildt is and how he'll manage the Padres with a hand from San Diego guy and former Friar Greg Garcia. He explains how Shildt picks the right times to get fired up, and does players a favor by taking tough decisions out of their hands. What is yellow-padding and how could it help the Padres? How will Shildt navigate tough conversations and manage big personalities? And what's the best advice Greg got from the new Padres' skipper.

