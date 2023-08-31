Padres

On Friar Podcast: What went wrong and what will happen next with Scott Miller

Do the Padres part with Melvin or Preller? The answer might not be that simple...

It looks like it is all over for the Padres. Long time baseball writer Scott Miller shares his thoughts on the Padres. He and Darnay Tripp discuss problems with this year’s club. How will some unusual circumstances make it difficult to pull off drastic changes? How much of the blame goes to GM AJ Preller and how likely is another managerial change?

