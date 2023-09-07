Padres

On Friar Podcast: What to Watch for as Lost Season Drifts Away

Blake Snell's pursuit of the Cy Young is one of the few interesting storylines remaining.

We're trucking through September and the Padres continue to spin their wheels. They haven't pulled the plug, but they aren't inspiring any hope. So what are we looking for in the final few weeks of a lost season? Blake Snell's Cy Young bid? A strong finish to Ha-Seong Kim's breakout season? Some good old fashioned stat-padding? Plus more numbers that make this such a confounding season.

