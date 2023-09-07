On Friar Podcast: What to Watch for as Lost Season Drifts Away

We're trucking through September and the Padres continue to spin their wheels. They haven't pulled the plug, but they aren't inspiring any hope. So what are we looking for in the final few weeks of a lost season? Blake Snell's Cy Young bid? A strong finish to Ha-Seong Kim's breakout season? Some good old fashioned stat-padding? Plus more numbers that make this such a confounding season.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.