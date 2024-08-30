Padres

On Friar Podcast: Vibe Check on Padres as They Enter September

The Padres are about to get some reinforcements for the home stretch.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The Padres dropped a pair in St. Louis and have cooled off just a touch after a scorching stretch. Darnay and Todd provide a vibe check as a challenging stretch takes them into the final month of the season. Merrill keeps mashing, Machado has played dazzling defense and is approaching a franchise record. But key bats have gone cold, and the bullpen has had to pick up some slack. Fortunately help appears to be on the way though in the form of Darvish and Tatis.

