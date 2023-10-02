Padres

On Friar Podcast: “Thorough assessment” begins, what does Seidler's statement really say?

Peter Seidler released a statement that left us searching for answers to one very important question.

By Darnay Tripp

It appears the conversations we knew were coming have begun. But who is doing the talking? And whose performance is being thoroughly assessed? Derek and Darnay parse Peter Seidler's statement in search of some hint at the process currently playing out. They also discuss the working relationship of Bob Melvin and A.J. Preller and what it might take to create a healthier, more functional partnership.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

