On Friar Podcast: The Bounce Back Season is Here, Padres 2024 Opening Day Preview

The guys explain why fans should feel good about the team as they welcome familiar faces to town.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The time has finally come to put 2023 in the rear view for good. Darnay and Todd provide a preview of Padres Opening Day for the NBC San Diego streaming channel. They share their thoughts on a new look rotation, Jackson Merrill's emergence, Manny's health, our picks for who will have a big season, a unique San Diego sports doubleheader and much more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

