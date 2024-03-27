On Friar Podcast: The Bounce Back Season is Here, Padres 2024 Opening Day Preview

The time has finally come to put 2023 in the rear view for good. Darnay and Todd provide a preview of Padres Opening Day for the NBC San Diego streaming channel. They share their thoughts on a new look rotation, Jackson Merrill's emergence, Manny's health, our picks for who will have a big season, a unique San Diego sports doubleheader and much more.
