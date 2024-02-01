Padres

On Friar Podcast: State of the Padres, What Should They do Next? With Eno Sarris

Eno has big expectations for Michael King and San Diego's new arms, and some ideas for what to do in the outfield.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

With Spring Training less than two weeks away Derek and Darnay catch up with Eno Sarris of The Athletic. What do we make of this Padres club after a tumultuous offseason? Eno expects Michael King to have a big first season in San Diego, what does he like about the new starter? How does the bullpen look after adding Wandy Peralta? Are we just buying time in the outfield until the kids are ready? What should we expect from Manny Machado? And what on earth does A.J. Preller do to fill out the roster? Eno shares his always valuable insight.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBbaseballSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.
