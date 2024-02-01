On Friar Podcast: State of the Padres, What Should They do Next? With Eno Sarris

With Spring Training less than two weeks away Derek and Darnay catch up with Eno Sarris of The Athletic. What do we make of this Padres club after a tumultuous offseason? Eno expects Michael King to have a big first season in San Diego, what does he like about the new starter? How does the bullpen look after adding Wandy Peralta? Are we just buying time in the outfield until the kids are ready? What should we expect from Manny Machado? And what on earth does A.J. Preller do to fill out the roster? Eno shares his always valuable insight.

