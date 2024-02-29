On Friar Podcast: Spring Storylines and Early Season Predictions for the Padres

We are more than a week into Cactus League games - what have we seen, and how much of it really matters? Jackson Merrill sizzled and then slowed down. Joe Musgrove has scuffled. Which starter will have the best ERA after April? How inevitable is an addition in the outfield? Darnay and Todd hit on a bunch of topics including some comments from the Faithful.

