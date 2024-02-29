Padres

On Friar Podcast: Spring Storylines and Early Season Predictions for the Padres

Of the developments in Arizona what deserves our attention and what should we flush for the time being?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

We are more than a week into Cactus League games - what have we seen, and how much of it really matters? Jackson Merrill sizzled and then slowed down. Joe Musgrove has scuffled. Which starter will have the best ERA after April? How inevitable is an addition in the outfield? Darnay and Todd hit on a bunch of topics including some comments from the Faithful.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBbaseballSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us