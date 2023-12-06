On Friar Podcast: So Long Juan Soto, Padres Stock Up on Arms in Deal with Yankees

The deal finally got done. Darnay Tripp and Todd Strain discuss the Padres trade of Juan Soto to the Yankees. What did A.J. Preller get back? Could this have all been avoided? How will the return impact 2024? And what does this mean for the rest of the offseason?

