On Friar Podcast: So Long Juan Soto, Padres Stock Up on Arms in Deal with Yankees

The Padres didn't achieve what they hoped with Juan Soto around. On Wednesday they pulled off a move that provides help in 2024 and beyond.

By Darnay Tripp and Fernando Ramirez

The deal finally got done. Darnay Tripp and Todd Strain discuss the Padres trade of Juan Soto to the Yankees. What did A.J. Preller get back? Could this have all been avoided? How will the return impact 2024? And what does this mean for the rest of the offseason?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

