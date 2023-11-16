On Friar Podcast: Seidler's Passing, Padres' Future and Snell's Win

The guys discuss what has been an eventful and emotional week for the Padres. Peter Seidler’s passing shook the city on Tuesday, Darnay and Todd share their thoughts on an owner that led with generosity, optimism and fearlessness. Thursday we learned that Eric Kutsenda sill step in for Seidler, at least for now. On Wednesday Blake Snell won the club’s fifth Cy Young. But excitement for his award was tempered by uncertainty around his future.

