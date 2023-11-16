Padres

On Friar Podcast: Seidler's Passing, Padres' Future and Snell's Win

What does the road ahead look like with Eric Kutsenda stepping in for Peter Seidler?

By Darnay Tripp and Fernando Ramirez

The guys discuss what has been an eventful and emotional week for the Padres. Peter Seidler’s passing shook the city on Tuesday, Darnay and Todd share their thoughts on an owner that led with generosity, optimism and fearlessness. Thursday we learned that Eric Kutsenda sill step in for Seidler, at least for now. On Wednesday Blake Snell won the club’s fifth Cy Young. But excitement for his award was tempered by uncertainty around his future.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

