Padres

On Friar Podcast: Retooled and Reenergized the Padres Enter Crucial Month

There is renewed optimism around the team thanks to improved play and reinforcements.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Padres appeared to make some useful additions at the trade deadline. In the meantime they've seemingly hit their stride. Now the upcoming month is littered with series against teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race. Darnay and Todd discuss the outlook for a team that seems well positioned for a playoff push.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresOn FriarFernando Tatis Jr.Manny Machado
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us