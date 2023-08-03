On Friar Podcast: Retooled and Reenergized the Padres Enter Crucial Month

The Padres appeared to make some useful additions at the trade deadline. In the meantime they've seemingly hit their stride. Now the upcoming month is littered with series against teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race. Darnay and Todd discuss the outlook for a team that seems well positioned for a playoff push.

