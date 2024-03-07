Padres

On Friar Podcast: Reasons to be Optimistic about the Padres with Jon Morosi

The MLB Network insider looks ahead to the Seoul Series, and explains why the Padres should turn things around after last year’s letdown.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The guys have the pleasure of being joined again by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. As he gets ready to make the trip to Seoul Jon explains the significance of the series in South Korea. Derek asks him what the Padres need to do to win the World Series in 2024. What’s taking so long for Blake Snell to sign? Darnay shares why Snell signing late could be a huge concern. Will A.J. Preller make an addition? Morosi lets us now why he feels comfortable with Jackson Merrill getting thrust into the spotlight, and why Mike Shildt is a great fit to take over after last season’s embarrassment.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

