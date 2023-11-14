On Friar Podcast: Peter Seidler's Legacy

Tuesday morning brought the heartbreaking news of Peter Seidler's passing. Darnay and Todd discuss the legacy left by the Padres' owner, and the impact he had at Petco Park and beyond. Seidler challenged conventional thinking of how "small market" franchises should operate, and was guided by his love for players and commitment to bringing San Diego a champion. We celebrate his influential tenure with the club, and the goodness and optimism with which he approached his life and work.

