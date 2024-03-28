On Friar Podcast: Padres Show Promise in Opening Day Win over Giants

It wasn’t just *that* they won, it was *how* the Padres won that has the On Friar guys feeling optimistic about the new season. Derek and Darnay discuss a scrappy performance, a relentless seventh inning and the type of victory we didn’t see much of last year. Jackson Merrill finds ways to contribute and Tyler Wade has been a nice surprise. Xander Bogaerts thinks they may have exorcised some demons and Jurickson Profar is just so much fun. Plus, Yu Darvish was stellar and they have a unique option in the pen in Yuki Matsui. The guys discuss all angles of the 6-4 win in their Petco Park opener.
