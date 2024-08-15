Padres

On Friar Podcast: Padres Hotter Than Ever, Is Jackson Merrill Rookie of the Year?

Suddenly Merrill is in the mix for NL's top rookie, and the Padres are contending for the NL West.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Padres have never been on a hot streak like this - 19 wins in 22 games?! The guys discuss how they've caught fire. Is Jackson Merrill the NL Rookie of the Year? The hype train has left the station. Can he rip the award from Paul Skenes? David Peralta is mashing. Martin Perez is shoving. Joe Musgrove is back. The bullpen finally got a breather. And the DBacks are keeping pace atop the Wild Card race.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBBaseballSan Diego PadresOn Friar
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us