On Friar Podcast: Padres Hotter Than Ever, Is Jackson Merrill Rookie of the Year?

The Padres have never been on a hot streak like this - 19 wins in 22 games?! The guys discuss how they've caught fire. Is Jackson Merrill the NL Rookie of the Year? The hype train has left the station. Can he rip the award from Paul Skenes? David Peralta is mashing. Martin Perez is shoving. Joe Musgrove is back. The bullpen finally got a breather. And the DBacks are keeping pace atop the Wild Card race.

