On Friar Podcast: Padres Add Dylan Cease, How Much Better Did They Just Get?

A.J. Preller did it again. Just before leaving for South Korea the Padres made a major splash after a quiet few months. What should we expect from Dylan Cease? How do we feel about the Blake Snell comps? And what do we think of the guys the Padres gave up to get the Cy Young finalist? How much better did the 2024 Padres just get?

