Padres

On Friar Podcast: Padres Add Dylan Cease, How Much Better Did They Just Get?

What version of Cease should the Padres expect and how much better will it make them this year?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

A.J. Preller did it again. Just before leaving for South Korea the Padres made a major splash after a quiet few months. What should we expect from Dylan Cease? How do we feel about the Blake Snell comps? And what do we think of the guys the Padres gave up to get the Cy Young finalist? How much better did the 2024 Padres just get?

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBbaseballSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us