On Friar Podcast: Early Spring Training impressions with Padres insiders

There was plenty to discuss before Padres Spring Training reached the first full squad workout. Darnay was in Peoria and checked in with a few guys who have the pulse of the club: MLB.com beat writer AJ Cassavell, Dennis Lin of The Athletic, and Padres radio host Sammy Levitt. From Manny's promising arrival, to Tatis' confidence, Shildt's approach, roster questions, and the potential youth movement - the guys talk about it all and then some.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.