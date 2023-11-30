On Friar Podcast: Does Trading Juan Soto Make Most Sense for the Padres?

It's looking more and more like the Padres will part with Juan Soto. Is that the most prudent move given the team's needs and limited finances? The guys discuss, plus Nick Martinez and Ryan Flaherty have new homes. And Derek gets his first chance to share his take on Mike Shildt becoming the club's new manager.

