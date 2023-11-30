Padres

On Friar Podcast: Does Trading Juan Soto Make Most Sense for the Padres?

Key departures and budget limitations have left the Padres searching for answers with fewer dollars to throw around.

By Darnay Tripp and Fernando Ramirez

It's looking more and more like the Padres will part with Juan Soto. Is that the most prudent move given the team's needs and limited finances? The guys discuss, plus Nick Martinez and Ryan Flaherty have new homes. And Derek gets his first chance to share his take on Mike Shildt becoming the club's new manager.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

