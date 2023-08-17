On Friar Podcast: Are the Padres for real this time? We should find out soon

A grand slam? A steal of home? Two straight impressive wins with contributions from all over the roster and a bunch of energy at Petco Park? Now we're cooking. But will it last? That's the tough part. Darnay and Todd discuss what we've seen from the Padres and another couple series that will clue us in on whether they're for real this time.

