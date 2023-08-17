Padres

On Friar Podcast: Are the Padres for real this time? We should find out soon

After taking two out of three against the AL East first place Baltimore Orioles, Padres fans have started believing again, but should they?

A grand slam? A steal of home? Two straight impressive wins with contributions from all over the roster and a bunch of energy at Petco Park? Now we're cooking. But will it last? That's the tough part. Darnay and Todd discuss what we've seen from the Padres and another couple series that will clue us in on whether they're for real this time.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

