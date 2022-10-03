Padres

On Friar: Champagne Showers – What a Postseason Return Means for These Padres

With the stench of 2021 officially off of them the Padres feel dangerous as they approach the playoffs.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres clinched and countless bottles were popped. Derek and Darnay discuss the accomplishment and what it means for a team that waited for this moment for longer than they would've liked. Derek shared his experience finally being in the midst of the celebration.

What will having the pressure to make the playoffs off their shoulders do for Bob Melvin's team? And what can A.J. Preller and others learn from the last two trade deadlines? Plus some thoughts on the potential road ahead.

