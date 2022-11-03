On Friar: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Padres Offseason Needs

As it is with every team in every off-season the Padres will have a lot of questions to answer before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training next February. Nothing can really start to happen until after the World Series is over but it's not hard to see what San Diego needs.

The On Friar Podcast is here to start the process of prioritizing the Padres needs and how to best fill them. They run down a list of players the team can pursue. Plus, Derek has an idea on where Fernando Tatis Jr. could line up in 2023. Also, former Padre Eric Hosmer went on a Twitter blocking spree but targeted the wrong podcast host.

