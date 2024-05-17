Older skateboaders keep ‘dropping in' with San Diego's Death Racer club

When many adults retire or approach retirement age, they stay active by playing sports like golf, tennis or pickleball, but the members of one local group of San Diego seniors let it roll and stay young by skateboarding.

The skateboarders show people that skateboarding is not something defined by age, with members skate into their 50s, 60s and even their 70s.

The club of seasoned skaters, which is called Death Racer 413, was started by Doug Marker, who skated professionally in the 1970s.

"I wanted to have a brotherhood of skaters and likeminded people who were my age, and, like, wanted to keep pushing the envelope, and as we get into our golden years or whatever, to show that there's no reason to get old," Marker said.

After stepping away from skating pools and vert ramps, Marker didn’t get on a board for more than 20 years.

Then about five years ago while skating the pool at Poods Skatepark in Encinitas, he started Death Racer, and then, about a year the later as the group grew, the Death Racer Road Show was born.

"I told my buddies, I'd go, 'Every Saturday, I'm just gonna go to a different park, new, old, good, bad. I'm not gonna judge it, I'm just gonna, like relive the ones that I'd been to before and experience all the new ones,' " Marker told NBC 7.

On any given Saturday, the skaters meet up at one of the dozens of skateparks in San Diego County’s to skate and catch up with one another, but, most of all to have fun with similar-aged people that share a common love of skateboarding.

"We bring everybody all together and help each other out, keep each other motivated, keep each other young, and, you know, at our age, we hear about the aches and pains and family problems," Marker said. "But we’re all here to help each other and have a great time and be young every Saturday."

Death Racer welcomes anyone who wants to come out and skate, whether they're men or women, people who skated in their youth and want to step back on their boards again or even complete beginners.

"The motto is: Keep dropping in, you know, because that's what's gonna keep you in the game."

When the Death Racer Road Show arrives at a San Diego park, members hang up banners,the music gets turned up and the fun begins.

"You skate at a higher level because the energy's high," said Barry Blumenthal, a Death Racer member. "I mean, I skate by myself a lot too, but when you're in a group like this, among peers, and everyone's having a good time and screaming and yelling and the music's turned up, you skate a little better."

The group encourages anyone who might see them at the skatepark and is interested in picking up skateboarding but thinks they might be too old to give it a shot.

"I actually think skateboarding, as you get olde, it's beneficial for you," Marker said. "I mean, your balance, your thinking, your eye coordination, believing in yourself, trusting that you can do that. I think that keeps your mind sharp."

That outlook, combined with a desire to stay active by doing something they love means the age-defying skaters will continue to follow their group’s motto of keep dropping into pools.

"I'm 62 years old now — September, I'll be 63," Marker said. "I mean, 65 is just a blink of an eye away, and I don't see 70 being a problem."

"I'm already on borrowed time," Blumenthal said. "I can't believe I still get to do it all the time. I skate almost every day, so I realize how special it is."

When someone becomes a member of Death Racer 413, they’re given an envelope with a Death Racer patch and a letter welcoming them that states, among other things, that there are no age restrictions, no physical limitations. All members need to join is will, passion and imagination.