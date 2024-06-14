San Diego Padres drop series opener to Mets in New York

Let's make this quick because, honestly, Friday night's Padres game was not all that enjoyable to watch. Matt Waldron was really good again. Jackson Merrill hit another home run.

Other than that San Diego's offense (aside from likely All-Stars Luis Arraez and Jurickson Profar) was listless in a 2-1 loss to start their 3-game series against the Mets. Waldron provided yet another quality start, allowing just two runs in 7.0 innings of work. He was the tough luck loser because former Friar Sean Manaea and a quartet of New York relievers silenced the Friars bats.

Merrill provided their only home run with a solo shot in the 5th inning off Manaea. Arraez and Profar both added two singles. Nobody else had a hit. Manny Machado and Donovan Solano each struck out three times. It was just one of those nights that, thankfully, haven't happened all that often in 2024.

The Padres can even the series on Saturday afternoon when Adam Mazur takes the mound against Jose Quintana.