Browns' Deshaun Watson out for season after suffering torn Achilles

Deshaun Watson's 2024 season is over.

An MRI confirmed that the Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team announced on Monday.

Watson suffered the non-contact injury late in the second quarter. He was emotional as he was carted off the field and ruled out for the game early in the third quarter.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced Watson in Sunday's defeat before suffering a finger injury. Jameis Winston, who was the emergency backup quarterback for the game, was then thrown into action and closed out the 21-14 defeat.

Multiple Browns players spoke out against fans who appeared to cheer after Watson went down with the injury. The crowd also appeared to boo Watson earlier in the day when he ran out onto the field for pregame introductions.

The Browns traded for Watson in 2022, sending six draft picks -- including three first-rounders -- to the Houston Texans before agreeing to an unprecedented five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed.

Watson has faced a number of sexual assault and harassment allegations, including serving an 11-game suspension in 2022 for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He settled a civil lawsuit earlier this month with a woman claiming sexual assault and battery.

Watson has played just 19 games since joining the Browns, and he has been unable to recapture his Pro Bowl form from Houston. He has totaled 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 11 fumbles with Cleveland, and his play reached a new low in 2024.

He did not exceed 200 passing yards in any game this season, has the worst QBR of all qualified passers and the Browns are tied for the worst record in the NFL at 1-6.

This is the second straight year in which Watson has suffered a season-ending injury. His 2023 season was cut short after he suffered a displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder. He also has a history of lower-body injuries, including a torn ACL in his left knee from his college days at Clemson and another in his right knee during his rookie season with the Texans.

Watson still has two more fully guaranteed years on his contract at a $46 million base salary for 2025 and 2026. He carries a $172,770,000 dead cap hit for 2025 and $99,835,000 dead cap hit for 2026.

Looking ahead, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he has not committed to a starting quarterback for the team's Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens as he monitors the extent of Thompson-Robinson's injury.