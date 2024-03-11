When is Selection Sunday? How to watch the NCAA Tournament bracket reveals

Who's ready to fill out some March Madness brackets?

The full 68-team brackets for the men's and women's 2024 NCAA Tournaments will be revealed this week.

Some teams, like Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, have already automatically qualified for the Big Dance through conference tournament championship triumphs. But any teams on the bubble who don't earn an automatic bid will be hoping to receive an at-large one come Selection Sunday.

So with Selection Sunday just days away, here's what to know about this year's bracket reveals:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When is Selection Sunday 2024?

The men's and women's brackets will be released on Sunday, March 17.

What time is Selection Sunday 2024?

The men's bracket reveal begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the women's bracket reveal at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is Selection Sunday on?

The men's bracket will be unveiled on CBS, with the women's bracket being rolled out on ESPN.

How to stream the Selection Sunday bracket reveals live online

CBS' Selection Sunday coverage will be available to stream on ParamountPlus.com and the Paramount+ app.

You can stream ESPN's Selection Sunday coverage on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When does March Madness 2024 start?

The March Madness action begins with the men's First Four from March 19-20 and the women's First Four from March 20-21.

Here are five things you might not have known about March Madness.