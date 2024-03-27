How to watch Cal State San Marcos in DII women's Final Four

The Cal State San Marcos women's basketball team is set for its Final Four debut.

The No. 8 Cougars (27-6) will look to continue their Cinderella run in the Division II women's NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 5 Minnesota State Mavericks (30-5) in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

It will be the first Final Four appearance for CSUSM and just the second for Minnesota State. The Mavericks' only other appearance came in 2009 when they captured the national title.

It's already been a historic season for CSUSM. In their first ever Elite Eight appearance, the Cougars stunned top-seeded Gannon with a thrilling comeback victory in overtime on Monday. The 85-80 upset gave CSUSM 27 wins on the season, setting a program record.

Now, the Cougars will look to add to their banner campaign with a championship game berth. Here's what to know about CSUSM's Final Four battle with Minnesota State:

Where is the CSUSM vs. Minnesota State game being played?

St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, is the site of the Final Four. The venue also hosted the Elite Eight and it will be where the championship game is played as well.

What time does the CSUSM vs. Minnesota State game start?

Tipoff between Cal State and Minnesota State is set for 6:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

What TV channel is the CSUSM vs. Minnesota State game on?

The Final Four showdown will air on CBS Sports Network.

How to stream the CSUSM vs. Minnesota State game live

It will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

When is the Division II women's NCAA Tournament championship?

The winner of CSUSM-Minnesota State will meet the winner of the other Final Four matchup (No. 2 Texas Woman's vs. No. 3 Ferris State) in the championship game on Friday.