NBA Rumors: Warriors' Draymond Green Suspension Wasn't Necessary in Jordan Poole's Eyes

Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week.

On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation.

"Poole and Draymond spoke in front of the team a couple days ago and Poole didn't think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension," Spears said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Spears added that Warriors players "weren't comfortable" levying a suspension on their teammate and so the onus was placed on the coaching staff to make the decision on whether or not Green should be suspended.

"And with that in mind, with what Poole and the teammates thought, ownership and the front office decide that Green would not be suspended, that there would be an undisclosed fine," Spears continued. "But while Green hasn't been suspended, he's been away from the team for over a week now.

"So in a sense, you could maybe even look at that as a suspension, being away."

Despite not being suspended, the 32-year-old has been away from the team to address things that he "needs to fix."

What's more, Spears commended Poole's professionalism, stating that the guard is "worried" about moving forward with his veteran teammate. Also, though they might not be on the best of terms, Poole and Green will work together to chase the ultimate goal.

"They're definitely going to be professional in trying to win another championship," Spears added.

Spears concluded by saying that Green was in good shape both physically and mentally.

Although a dark cloud hovered over the Warriors in the immediate aftermath of Green's punch, it appears that clearer skies are on the horizon for Golden State, especially since Green is "working" to regain the trust of the team.

Warriors fans are hopeful that the aforementioned altercation is just a bump on the road to another championship.