NASCAR Releases Photo of Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Garage

"As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba," NASCAR President Steve Phelps said

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, stands by his car before qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway, Feb. 29, 2020, in Fontana, Calif.
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images (File)

NASCAR on Thursday released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage Sunday and said it was "real."

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Thursday, "As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba."

In a teleconference with reporters, Phelps said, "Based on all the video and photographic evidence and all the interviews, we were not able to determine who crafted the noose."

This photo released by NASCAR on Thursday shows the noose found in the No. 43 garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday afternoon.

The photo's release comes two days after the FBI concluded that Wallace, the only African American driver in NASCAR's top series, was not a victim of a hate crime as the "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose" had been positioned there since as early as last fall.

