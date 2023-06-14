Naomi Girma Signs With Wave Through 2026

She quickly became a pivotal piece for the San Diego Wave, and has been a fixture for the United State Women's National Team. She made history as a rookie and is already regarded as one of the best players at her position in the world.

Naomi Girma is a budding star, and her career will continue to blossom in San Diego.

The Wave announced Wednesday that the center back head coach Casey Stoney describes as 'world class' has signed a contract extension that will keep her in town through the 2026 season.

“The start to my professional journey has been so rewarding here in San Diego,” Girma said in a statement released by her club. “Since being drafted, everyone at the Wave has made San Diego feel like home. My goal has always been to win championships for this city and raise the trophies with my team. I can’t wait to play in front of the Sirens and fans for years to come.”

What it means to call San Diego home. 💙 @naomi_girma pic.twitter.com/CptZi6AJLO — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) June 14, 2023

The 23-year-old Stanford product became the first player in NWSL history to win two individual end of season awards, snagging Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year. A regular starter the moment she arrived as the 2022 No. 1 pick, Girma has helped the Wave post four straight clean sheets on the road in 2023. Her efforts have helped the Wave limit opposing teams to 11 goals in 11 games - tied for the second lowest total in the league this season.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Alex Morgan said it was a no-brainer to keep Girma around long term.

"She's so professional," Morgan said. "To have a caliber of a player and person that she is, this club definitely won big with that."

Girma already has 15 caps with her national team, and is part of a new wave of young USWNT talent. Next month she will have a chance to build her profile on the biggest stage in her first World Cup.