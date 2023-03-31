MLB

MLB Investigating Anthony Rendon, Fan Altercation at Angels-Athletics Game

Rendon appeared to grab the fan by the shirt during the heated exchange

By Tristi Rodriguez

MLB investigating altercation between Rendon, fan at A's-Angels originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Major League Baseball said Friday it’s investigating an incident between Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon and a fan during the Athletics-Angels season opener at the Oakland Coliseum.

In a video circulating on social media, Rendon appears to grab the fan by the shirt and a heated back-and-forth exchange ensued. 

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language)

Rendon in the video can be heard saying, “What’d you say? You called me a b---h, huh?” 

The fans denied Rendon’s accusation, but the Angels player continued to press the issue while still appearing to be holding the fan’s shirt. 

Rendon continued to yell vulgar words at the fan and then swung and missed at him before walking away. 

"We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter," MLB said in a statement.

It's unclear at this moment what led to the altercation. 

The Angels said they had no comment on the situation but added that Rendon would explain the interaction before Saturday's game against the A's.

