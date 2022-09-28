Chicago Cubs

Watch: Sister Jean Throws Out First Pitch at Cubs Game

The 103-year-old became a star as a chaplain of the Loyola University Chicago basketball team

By Ryan Taylor

Sister Jean, Chaplain of the Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team, threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field for the Cubs game on Tuesday night. 

Sister Jean, 103, rocking her classic Loyola varsity jacket with a No. 103 Cubs jersey, winded up an underhand toss from the seat of her wheelchair just before home plate. 

The Chicago icon rose to fame in 2018 when Loyola's men's basketball team made the Final Four in the NCAA tournament. The team repeated another tremendous run to the Sweet 16 in 2021 after knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round. 

The chaplain's last time at Wrigley Field before Tuesday night was in 2018. 

