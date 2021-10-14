LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Who's In the Running and Who Makes Sense for the Padres?

The Padres have been without a manager for more than a week, so how is the search shaping up? Derek and Darnay discuss some early candidates including one guy who almost seems like too obvious of a pick. What impact does the Cardinals' sudden decision have on the Padres' search? And what might it mean for Skip Schumaker? If Aaron Boone becomes available is a homecoming a no-brainer?

Derek shares two more names that have his attention. Then the guys rate their five top candidates, then find themselves comparing managers on the market to college football's Power 5.

