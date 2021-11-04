Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Which Padres are Sticking Around and Who Could Be On the Move This Offseason?

The Padres have some tough decisions to make this offseason, and big contracts that could make it difficult to maneuver. 

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres have their manager in place, now who will share the dugout with Bob Melvin? The guys take inventory of the roster - who is guaranteed to stick around, who could be on the move, and who should be headed out of town? Will Hosmer and Myers' pricey contracts still be on the books? What about a certain $19 million pitcher? What positions does A.J. Preller need to upgrade? Derek and Darnay assess the possibilities.

