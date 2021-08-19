LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Padres in Crisis and the Road Ahead

Is this rock bottom? We sure hope so. The Padres are playing lousy baseball, the Wild Card standings have tightened, and it's hard to feel confident about the weeks ahead. Derek and Darnay assess the damage, a concerning pitching situation, offensive struggles, and a reality facing the club that is quite different from what we expected.

