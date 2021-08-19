Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Padres in Crisis and the Road Ahead

The Padres have been no-hit by the Diamondbacks and swept by the Rockies, while watching their grip weaken on the second Wild Card spot.

By Darnay Tripp

Is this rock bottom? We sure hope so. The Padres are playing lousy baseball, the Wild Card standings have tightened, and it's hard to feel confident about the weeks ahead. Derek and Darnay assess the damage, a concerning pitching situation, offensive struggles, and a reality facing the club that is quite different from what we expected.

