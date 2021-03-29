LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Padres 2021 Opening Day Preview

It's almost here, and it's gonna be glorious. Derek and Darnay look ahead to Opening Day, which will feature the return of fans and the arrival of a World Series caliber club.

They discuss the Ryan Weathers news and a possible area of opportunity for the promising lefty. After some talk about Chris Paddack and the starting rotation they turn their attention to the bullpen, and one concern Derek has with closer by committee. They examine the team's options with Trent Grisham and Austin Nola starting the season on the IL. Then close with some thoughts on how this team is suited to handle the hype, and a quick look at the early regular season schedule.

On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres with NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson.