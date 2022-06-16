Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Manny's a Metronome, Musgrove's a Machine, and the Padres are in First Place

A four-game sweep at Wrigley put the Padres in a position they haven't been this late in the season in over a decade.

By Darnay Tripp

For the first time since 2010 the Padres sit alone in first place in the month of June. Derek and Darnay recap an explosive series sweep at Wrigley.

Manny Machado made history and continues his MVP pace, and now he has help. The guys discuss the lineup, as well as Joe Musgrove's continued excellence.

The hit parade against Chicago featured standout performances from Jake Cronenworth and Nomar Mazara. And they're doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. The guys chime in on this week's update on the star shortstop's status. Plus, a notable trade target from the Cubs, and a home run of a promotional idea that the Padres should definitely steal this year.

