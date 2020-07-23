Padres

Listen: On Friar Podcast – It's Finally Here, Previewing Padres Opening Day

After 10 months between games, and four months later than normal, the Padres return to action Friday. 'Bout time.

By Darnay Tripp

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres looks on after leaving the field during the 6th inning of an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels at PETCO Park on July 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

We made it.

On Friday the Padres will play a game that counts for the first time since late September. Chris Paddack, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the whole crew are ready.

Derek and Darnay discussed the team's Opening Day roster, and some questions still remaining on the eve of Opening Day. They explore options for newcomers like Edward Olivares, and talk about the absence of star prospects MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino.

The guys hear what Chris Paddack had to say about being named Opening Day starter, and discuss the challenge ahead of the promising second year pitcher.

They also explore the strange environment in empty stadiums, and the heightened expectations in 2020.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between.

