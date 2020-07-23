Listen: On Friar Podcast – It's Finally Here, Previewing Padres Opening Day

We made it.

On Friday the Padres will play a game that counts for the first time since late September. Chris Paddack, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the whole crew are ready.

Derek and Darnay discussed the team's Opening Day roster, and some questions still remaining on the eve of Opening Day. They explore options for newcomers like Edward Olivares, and talk about the absence of star prospects MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino.

The guys hear what Chris Paddack had to say about being named Opening Day starter, and discuss the challenge ahead of the promising second year pitcher.

They also explore the strange environment in empty stadiums, and the heightened expectations in 2020.

