LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Anxious Days for Padres, Crunching Numbers with Sarah Langs

A challenging couple days are behind the Padres, with some anxious times ahead. Derek and Darnay discuss COVID-19's impact on the team, and how they're getting by without Tatis, Myers, Hosmer and company. Then they turn their attention to the performances of Yu Darvish and Blake Snell in their doubleheader against the Rockies. The guys do another round of Three Up, Three Down featuring Nola, Kim, Pham and more.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com joins the podcast to take a deep dive into the numbers. They begin by discussing Major League Baseball's exciting crop of young players, and where Tatis stands in that group. Langs shares insight on Padres' baserunning, Statcast figures that pop, trends and plenty more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.