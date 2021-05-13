Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Anxious Days for Padres, Crunching Numbers with Sarah Langs

We discuss the dicey situation the Padres find themselves in, and the numbers and trends we've seen from the Padres and MLB.

By Darnay Tripp

A challenging couple days are behind the Padres, with some anxious times ahead. Derek and Darnay discuss COVID-19's impact on the team, and how they're getting by without Tatis, Myers, Hosmer and company. Then they turn their attention to the performances of Yu Darvish and Blake Snell in their doubleheader against the Rockies. The guys do another round of Three Up, Three Down featuring Nola, Kim, Pham and more.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com joins the podcast to take a deep dive into the numbers. They begin by discussing Major League Baseball's exciting crop of young players, and where Tatis stands in that group. Langs shares insight on Padres' baserunning, Statcast figures that pop, trends and plenty more.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Begins Vaccinating 12-15-Year-Olds

SDSO 12 mins ago

SDSO Says Body Parts Found in Rancho San Diego Dumpster in 2003 Have Been ID'd, Arrest Made

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

PadresCovid-19San Diego PadresMajor League BaseballFernando Tatis Jr.
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us