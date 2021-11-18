Padres

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Making Sense of MVP Voting and What It'll Take for Tatis to Get His

Bryce Harper came away with the goods in 2021. So what kept the Padres phenom from winning the league's top honor?

By Darnay Tripp

All signs were pointing to Bryce Harper winning NL MVP and sure enough he got the hardware. Fernando Tatis Jr. fell short in a voting process that presents tons of questions, like - what even matters?

Derek and Darnay assess this year's race, and the difficulty of determining which factors carry most weight. What worked against Tatis this time around, and what might it take for him to break through like we assume he will? Plus, it kinda would've been a weird year for him to win - Darnay struggles to explain this questionable take. And a few thoughts on a mostly quiet start to the offseason as far as the Padres roster is concerned.

