LISTEN: Bonus #OnFriar Podcast With Padre Trent Grisham

On Monday the Padres will play a different baseball team for the first time since March. The Angels are coming to Petco Park for an exhibition game, the next step in seeing just how ready Major League Baseball is to start regular competition.

Padres outfielder Trent Grisham was kind enough to join the On Friar Podcast for a bonus installment to discuss how they're approaching the exposure to another ball club. We also find out what a crazy 12 months it's been for the Grisham family (MLB debut, playoff game, trade, move, marriage, pandemic ... and that's not even all of it) and get an impression of how the Padres teenagers are doing during Summer Camp.

All that and a whole lot more on this special bonus edition of On Friar, an NBC 7 Podcast.

