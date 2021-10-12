NBA

Kyrie Irving Will Not Play With Brooklyn Nets Until Eligible

Brooklyn Nets guard is restricted from being full-time participant under New York's COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not join teammates until he's fully eligible to play under New York's COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Nets GM Sean Marks said Tuesday.

Marks in a statement said the Nets respect Irving's "individual right to choose" but that that choice "restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team." Marks added that the Nets would not allow any member of the team to participate on a part-time basis.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Irving is not vaccinated for COVID-19. He would require proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to enter Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the home of the Nets.

The Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA preseason on Monday night.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Jon Gruden 15 hours ago

Jon Gruden Resigns as Raiders Coach Over Offensive Emails

soccer Oct 10

2nd Half Strikes Put Loyal SC on Brink of Playoffs

The team's first regular season game for the 2021-22 season is on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, and it'll presumably happen without Irving in attendance.

This article tagged under:

NBACovid-19 VaccineKyrie IrvingBrooklyn Nets2021-2022 NBA season
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us