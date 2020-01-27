Timeline: A Look Back at Kobe Bryant’s NBA Career

Kobe Bryant has created memories, overcome setbacks and reached milestones during his 20-year NBA career, which ended in 2016 on a magical night at Staples Center. Here are some key moments in the life of a five-time champion and 18-time All-Star.

Byrant was killed Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.