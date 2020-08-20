Kia Classic Canceled, Will Return in March 2021

The LPGA Tour will not touch down in Carlsbad this year. Today the Tour, along with Kia, announced that the annual event will not take place in 2020.

The tournament, which is held at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, will return to its normal date in March in 2021.

“We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said.

This year's LPGA Tour stop was originally scheduled for March 26-29. After the LPGA put the 2020 season on hold, the event was moved to late September.

In its 10-year history 10 different golfers have won the event. This year's event was originally scheduled to include the top-10 LPGA pros.