Kevin Dineen Joins Sports Wrap OT

To say Kevin Dineen's first season as San Diego Gulls head coach didn't begin the way he'd hoped might be putting it lightly.

"Kind of a slow start? When you start 0-6, boy that is a tough tough way to get off."

But in the back half of the regular season, Dineen has his team back in playoff contention, just five points out of the final spot in the Pacific Division.

On this week's episode of Sports Wrap OT Dineen spoke with Darnay Tripp about his team's return to the playoff picture.

"We've kind of got our groove going in a good way. I think there's a real positive vibe around our team."

He also discussed his background in the NHL. Dineen played 19 seasons in the NHL, and even had the chance to play for his Dad Bill when he was with the Flyers.

Dineen followed in his father's footsteps, and has coached in the AHL, in the NHL, and in the Olympics.

"It's been a whirlwind, for one. It's been fabulous."